Fandango is offering WrestleMania 42 on the big screen.

On Tuesday, a press release was issued regarding this year’s two-night premium live event on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. being available in movie theaters.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TICKETS FOR WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 ARE NOW ON SALE ON FANDANGO!

Los Angeles, CA (March 24, 2026) – Experience the action from Las Vegas on the big screen! Tickets to witness WWE WrestleMania 42 in theaters are now available on Fandango. Wrestling fans won’t want to miss these two epic nights, showing live in theaters on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

Get ready for can’t-miss matchups, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, plus Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan, and more!

Bring the battle from the ring to your phone! When you purchase a ticket to WWE WrestleMania 42 in theaters on Fandango, you’ll unlock Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Liv Morgan in WWE Champions!

Share the excitement of seeing wrestling on the silver screen! Surprise a WWE fan with an exclusive gift card to experience WWE WrestleMania 42 in theaters.

That’s not all! Fandango is partnering with Fanatics for all your swag needs with the Fanatics T-Shirt Bundle. Purchase a ticket to WWE WrestleMania 42 and score an exclusive t-shirt for $49.99.

Don’t miss a second of the action! Get your tickets for WWE WrestleMania 42 in theaters on Fandango today!

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.