The WrestleMania 42 updates were-a-plenty on WWE Raw this week.

As noted, Gunther choked out Seth Rollins, who was confirmed to be medically cleared to compete again, and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, indicating that as a likely bout for “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

In an update on a previously announced addition to the lineup for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” the competitors for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Penta defending his title have been announced.

Those will be Penta himself, as well as Je’Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh.

Finally, it was officially announced that The Irresistible Forces vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria will take place for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor was also confirmed for WrestleMania 42 on Monday’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.