The lineup for WrestleMania 42 continues to take shape.

And talk continues behind-the-scenes regarding the remaining spots on the card and top talent yet-to-be booked.

In addition to a rumored Hell In A Cell match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu expected to be announced on the 3/27 episode of WWE SmackDown, some other yet-to-be-announced matches are starting to become close to finalized behind-the-scenes.

Among them are Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker or Logan Paul, Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio in a battle of former fellow Judgment Day members, Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams, presumably for the WWE United States Championship, and the previously reported WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship bout with The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend defending against The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

If all these matches come to fruition, that would bring the total to ten counting the other already officially announced matches, which leaves space for three-to-five additional matches for the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)