Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi is reportedly under consideration for next year’s WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.

The event will mark the first WrestleMania held outside the United States or Canada, leading to considerable speculation about WWE’s plans for the historic show. One rumored possibility has been The Rock returning to the ring to face Reigns.

However, Dave Meltzer reported in August that The Rock’s filming commitments, including his expected involvement in the next “Fast & Furious” movie, could prevent that match from happening.

“Because that movie is gonna take months to film, if he is in it, which he is scheduled to be in it, that him doing a match at WrestleMania would be out the window,” Meltzer wrote.

“I mean, could he fly to Saudi Arabia and show up? Of course. Of course he could, and he could always do that.”

Meltzer has since noted that Reigns facing Femi is believed to be among WWE’s key creative plans for WrestleMania 2027.

“Nick Khan to Varsity regarding WrestleMania, said that the key creative is already done, barring injury, for WrestleMania,” Meltzer wrote in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

“The belief is they are building to Reigns vs. Femi as the main event on the Sunday. As we’ve seen every year, whatever plans there are will get changed likely many times due to injury.”

Reigns vs. Femi has not been officially announced or finalized. While the match is reportedly WWE’s current direction for the Sunday main event, plans remain subject to change before WrestleMania takes place in Riyadh.

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