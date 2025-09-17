A major change may be coming to WrestleMania Week in 2027.

According to a new report from Post Wrestling some independent wrestling promoters are skeptical about running shows in Saudi Arabia during WrestleMania 43 weekend, while others are still weighing the possibility.

Michael Bochicchio, owner of Highspots, told Post Wrestling that it is “highly unlikely” WrestleCon will be held in Saudi Arabia. He cited significant travel and staffing costs as the main obstacle.

“It’s more likely we will pick a city in the U.S. and do something on our own,” Bochicchio said in an email.

Meanwhile, GCW’s Brett Lauderdale revealed that he has already been contacted by two different organizations about potentially hosting GCW shows in Saudi Arabia during WrestleMania weekend.

However, Lauderdale emphasized that it’s still too early to confirm any plans.