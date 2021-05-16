– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Remember to join us at this link for live coverage at this link. The Kickoff panel for tonight features Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The Kickoff will feature an Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

– Former WWE Champion Batista took to Twitter this evening to comment on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

“Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE,” he wrote.

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie is sponsoring tonight’s WWE pay-per-view. That movie hits Netflix this coming Friday and stars Batista. The movie saw a limited theatrical release this past Friday.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Batista called out WWE for the booking of Asuka. You can see his full WrestleMania Backlash tweet below:

