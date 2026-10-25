The Intercontinental Championship belt Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat fought over at WrestleMania III has sold for a reported $716,750. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported Sunday that the auction closed Saturday night, October 24.

Heritage Auctions listed the belt as lot 81948 in its Fall Sports Catalog Auction. The catalog identifies it as the physical belt used between 1985 and 1988 by Tito Santana, Savage, Steamboat and The Honky Tonk Man, all four of whom are WWE Hall of Famers.

Steamboat won the championship from Savage on March 29, 1987, while Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant headlined WrestleMania III. Heritage describes the belt as showing wear from its years in use and lists its dimensions at 48.5 inches long and just under 10 inches tall.