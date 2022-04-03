The scheduled match order for WrestleMania Sunday has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join us for our live coverage and Viewing Party for Night Two.
It was noted that the timing is likely to be much easier tonight, with more flexibility since they don’t have to promote another night of WrestleMania like they did last night.
Below is the planned match order as of 4pm ET:
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus
WWE Hall of Fame segment
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
