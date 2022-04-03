The scheduled match order for WrestleMania Sunday has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join us for our live coverage and Viewing Party for Night Two.

It was noted that the timing is likely to be much easier tonight, with more flexibility since they don’t have to promote another night of WrestleMania like they did last night.

Below is the planned match order as of 4pm ET:

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

WWE Hall of Fame segment

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

