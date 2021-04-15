A fan who attended WrestleMania 37 Week events says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The fan, @BahGawdLogan on Twitter, noted that he returned home from WrestleMania 37 Week and tested positive for the coronavirus, advising everyone to get tested.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling later spoke to the fan and noted that they received their positive test on Tuesday night. As a notice for others who were in town attending events last week, the fan attended Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37, plus the Bloodsport and Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration F events held through The Collective.

The fan responded to Pollock’s tweet and wrote, “Also would like everyone to know I am not upset or anything at anybody, I knew the risk going into it, I just want to spread awareness and make sure everyone gets tested that may have attended these events.”

On a related note, Triple H and new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida are the latest WWE stars to reveal that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

We noted earlier at this link how Stephanie McMahon tweeted video of her second shot, making her fully vaccinated. Triple H also tweeted a similar video this afternoon. Kushida then tweeted a video that shows him at a drive-thru vaccine site, apparently receiving his first of two shots.

WWE has been airing videos for several weeks now with Superstars encouraging fans to get vaccinated. You can see the full tweets from Triple H and Kushida below, along with the tweets from the WrestleMania Week attendee who has tested positive for COVID-19:

Also would like everyone to know I am not upset or anything at anybody, I knew the risk going into it, I just want to spread awareness and make sure everyone gets tested that may have attended these events. — Bah Gawd It's Logan (@BahGawdLogan) April 14, 2021

Officially fully #vaccinated and one step closer to getting back to all of the things I’ve missed these past 12+ months! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OUEXs8cXAS — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 14, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.