Top indie promotion WrestlePro will stream their 100th event for free this coming weekend.

WrestlePro is the promotion ran by Kevin Matthews and AEW Vice President of Talent Development & Coach Pat Buck, and is affiliated with the Create-A-Pro school ran by Buck and Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers. Their 100th event will take place this Saturday, November 12 from the Rahwaya Rec Center in Rahway, NJ.

The event will stream for free on Facebook as a thank you to the fans. The current line-up for WrestlePro 100 looks like this:

* Shawn Donavan vs. CPA in a Barbed Wire match

* WrestlePro Gold Champion LSG vs. Dan Maff

* Lady Frost vs. Lena Kross to crown the inaugural WrestlePro Women’s Champion

* WrestlePro Tag Team Champions The Iron Savages vs. The S.A.T.

* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Champion Fallah Bahh vs. Colton Charles vs. Vitor Benjamin vs. Justin Corino

* Brian Myers vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin

* Pat Buck vs. Matt Macintosh

* Crowbar vs. Vargas

* Captain Shawn Dean vs. Traxx

* Josh Woods vs. Yoscifer El

* Kip Sabian vs. Cheeseburger vs. TJ Crawford vs. Action Andretti vs. GKM vs. Tyler Payne

