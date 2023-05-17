The highly anticipated WrestleQuest video game gets its release date pushed back.

The news was announced by Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios on Twitter, who reveal that the game will now be released over the summer. It was initially supposed to hit stores this month.

Friends, wrestlers, and cat aficionados, we come bearing updates!

We cannot wait for you all to finally jump in and explore all of WrestleQuest. After four years, a 200,000-plus original word count, many powerbombs to settle disputes, and countless gallons of baby oil, we’re down to the final stretch of development.

The wrestle-cats have been busy, performing multiple focus groups and gathering hours of playtesting feedback to get the game to style and profile. The added time has allowed us to go back to our wishlist and add in new and improved features like an entirely redone user interface, accessibility options, a fully updated world map, enhanced visuals, more sweat, and a gorilla press quantity of game balancing. With 50-plus hours of gameplay content, it is something we are incredibly proud of, and we are eager to share WrestleQuest with the world.

As we raced towards the May 2023 finish line to bring this giant of a game up to our standard across all platforms, we also secured a new partnership we are extremely excited about. Unfortunately, this development also resulted in certain issues outside of our control. As such, we wanted to get an update out to everyone that has continued to wave their foam fingers in anticipation.

After discussions with Skybound, we agreed we will be moving the launch of the game to this summer. We are expecting to announce the official shiny new confirmed date later this month. While we are disappointed that we couldn’t share the entirety of WrestleQuest with you sooner like we hoped, we firmly believe this is the right choice with respect to our players and the sweat, sweat, and more sweat we have poured into building the best game we have ever made. We can’t wait to get your hands on it!

Sweat and Love,

Mega Cat Studios