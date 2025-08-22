Eric Bischoff has revealed that Real American Freestyle will debut a live weekly series at the beginning of next year.

Speaking on his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff announced that the freestyle wrestling promotion will roll out a two-hour live show starting in the first quarter of 2026.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the weekly series: “We’re going to launch a weekly, two-hour, live, Real American Freestyle series coming your way, first quarter, 2026. So there is so much great stuff going on here — by the way, that’s breaking news. I did an interview with the Boston Globe yesterday and I gave it to them, but that’s not coming out till I think Saturday. So, it’s a scoop as far as we’re concerned. 52 weeks a year, two hours a week, live. Real American freestyle action coming your way…

“It’s gonna be so much fun. I can’t wait. I’m already looking past this event (on August 30th). You know, for the most part, the heavy lifting, for me, because I don’t oversee the whole company obviously but, the parts that I do oversee, the heavy lifting for me, it’s not done, but it’s getting close. So now I’ve got some bandwidth for the first time in about three months, and I’m starting to think about, okay, what’s next? I wanna stay ahead of this, so what’s the next big move? And Chad (Bronstein) and I have been talking a lot about it and we both agreed that the next big move is gonna be that weekly series, that live-action series every single week, and that’s something that we can pull off with the existing team we have in place… I’m already living in about July of 2026. In my head, I’m working in July. That’s how much fun this is.”

On the possibility of betting on RAF: “Hopefully, by around the first quarter, you’re gonna be able to bet on Real American Freestyle, and that’s where it’s gonna get really exciting, and especially for the existing MMA audience, because no matter who you talk to in the world of MMA, they will tell you that wrestling, freestyle wrestling, call it what you will — wrestling is probably the most important foundation of MMA. So if you’re an MMA fan and you like to bet on MMA, don’t you think knowing a little bit more about wrestling is gonna matter?”

An independent wrestler from Georgia has been taken into custody over allegations of sending explicit images to an underage girl.

According to a report from Coosa Valley News, 25-year-old David Joseph Mabry was arrested on August 19th and charged with distributing material depicting nudity or sexual conduct. Authorities say he allegedly sent the girl a text message containing a photo of his exposed genitals.

Mabry, who previously competed as DJ Black for NAWA Classic, faced similar trouble earlier this year. In April, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obscene internet contact with a child. NAWA Classic, which has since rebranded as Prime Time Wrestling, cut ties with Mabry last year after the initial allegations surfaced.