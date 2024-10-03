An injury occurred in the ring prior to the start of the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, 2024.

Kelly Madan, an independent women’s wrestler, was reportedly legitimately knocked out in the ring during a match against Lady Frost that was being taped for an episode of ROH On HonorClub.

According to reports, Madan was knocked out during a spinning move off the ropes in the final spot in the bout.

Following the spot, the referee made the three-count to give Frost the victory and it was noted that Madan was “obviously” unconscious and not moving.

This led to the AEW medical team, Frost and the referee all surrounding Madan to block the view of what was happening from the crowd and cameras.

The lights inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. were reportedly darkened while the medical team was checking on Madan. The ring ropes were loosened and Madan was taken to the back on a back-board.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: Sammy Guevara Suffered Injury In Second Scary In-Ring Moment Before AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Began