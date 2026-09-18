Ganon Jones Jr. is stepping away from professional wrestling following the death of Andy “The Butcher” Williams.

Williams passed away at the age of 48 on September 5 after suffering a medical emergency while competing for Enjoy Wrestling in Pennsylvania. His final match saw The Butcher & The Blade face TME, the team of Jones Jr. and Duke Davis.

Jones’ young daughter was also in attendance that night, and witnessing what happened has understandably had a significant impact on her. In a lengthy statement issued this week, Jones explained that his daughter no longer wants him to wrestle because she fears he may not come home.

While Jones hopes his decision isn’t permanent, he said being there for his daughter has to take priority right now.

“I always told myself I would walk away from wrestling for two reasons: either my body no longer allows it, or I’m no longer having fun. My body feels fine, and I’ve been having the time of my life… yet here I am. “Saturday, September 5th, at Enjoy Wrestling was one of the worst nights of my life. Not an hour has gone by since then that I haven’t thought about Andy and his family. Thinking about the match and everything that transpired afterward just keeps replaying in my mind. “My daughter was there that night cheering me on, yelling, and having fun… until she wasn’t. The events from that night scared her more than anything I can remember. When I was finally able to look at my phone after everything that had happened, I had a text from my daughter that said, ‘I am not letting u do wrestling anymore. I am crying.’ “I guess I unlocked a third reason to step away from wrestling. “I cannot, in good conscience, leave the house to be The All Star when I have a little girl at home wondering if I’ll ever come back. She doesn’t deserve to have those thoughts, and I refuse to put her through that. “I hope this isn’t forever, because I don’t feel ‘ready’ to leave yet. Wrestling has given me some of the greatest memories of my life. It has given me friendships, experiences, and moments I’ll carry with me forever. It has allowed me to become The All Star, and I will always be grateful for every person who ever cheered for me, believed in me, shared a locker room with me, or simply gave me a reason to keep going. “But right now, I need to be a Dad before I can be The All Star. “So, I’m stepping away. “Please keep supporting wrestling. Keep showing up. Keep cheering. Keep loving your people while they’re here. “We lost one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met, and I’ll never stop thinking about him. “This isn’t goodbye forever. At least I hope it isn’t. “Rest easy, Big Andy.”

Jones, a Pennsylvania native, began wrestling in 2013. He made several appearances for AEW Dark in 2021 and later teamed with Duke Davis against The Kingdom on a 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.

Several wrestlers showed their support for Jones following his announcement, including Britt Baker, MVP, Lee Moriarty, Thea Hail and EC3, who either commented on or liked his Instagram post.

An official cause of death for Williams has not been announced. Medics at the venue suspected he suffered a cardiac event. AEW subsequently honored Williams with a tribute on last week’s episode of Collision.