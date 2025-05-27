WWE ID announced the following:

The matches for NYWC WRESTLING presents The ID Showcase on June 8th in New York are:

WWE ID Women’s Title Tournament Match: Kylie Rae (1-0) vs. Zara Zakher (0-0)

The Women’s Title Tournament is a Round Robin with Zayda Steel (0-1) as the 3rd competitor

WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament Opening Round Matches:

Sean Legacy (1-0) vs. Brad Baylor (0-1)

Jackson Drake (1-0) vs. Aaron Rourke (1-1)

Cappuccino Jones (1-1) vs. Ricky Smokes (0-1)

Jack Cartwheel (1-0) vs. Marcus Mathers (1-1)

Jordan Oasis (1-1) vs. Bryce Donovan (0-0)

Ice Williams (2-0) vs. It’s Gal (1-1)

The Opening Round is double elimination and will go on until there are six competitors left. The final six will then compete in a single elimination tournament. The two competitors with the best records will get first round byes.

Non-Tournament Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Sam Holloway

Plus more with Zayda Steel, Aaron Roberts, Michael Mistretta and others to be added! Tix & Info: https://nywcprowrestling.com/shop

– In related news, Freedom Ramsey announced he has exited the WWE ID program.

– Comedian Bert Kreischer joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on this week’s episode of the Raw Recap podcast. As seen during the May 26 episode, Kreischer appeared alongside podcast co-host and fellow comedian Tom Segura in a backstage segment.