The indie wrestlers used as enhancement talents on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode have been identified.

Tuesday’s show saw Elektra Lopez defeat a wrestler billed as Anna Scheer. This was actually indie star Tesha Price.

Price made her WWE debut back on the July 25, 2018 NXT show, losing to Lacey Evans. She was billed as Tenilla Price that night. She then worked the 2018 Mae Young Classic tapings on August 8, 2018, losing a dark match to current AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. Price has worked 21 AEW matches on Dynamite, Dark and Elevation since November 2020, but has not picked up a win yet. Her last AEW appearance came on the August 9 edition of Elevation, a loss to Hikaru Shida.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode also saw Odyssey Jones win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over two enhancement talents billed as Cary Millman and Darren Chiappetta. Millman was played by indie star Cameron Stewart, while Chiappetta was indie star Dante Marquis Carter.

This match was the WWE debut for Stewart, and the second WWE bout for Carter. He previously worked the August 7, 2020 WWE 205 Live episode, teaming with Mikey Spandex for a loss to Ever-Rise (aka 2point0 in AEW).

Stewart made history on NXT 2.0 last night as he became the first male wrestler and second wrestler overall to appear on WWE and AEW programming in the same night. While Stewart worked the Handicap Match on last night’s NXT 2.0, he also appeared on AEW Dark, teaming with Luke Kurtis for a loss to Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson.

The first time a wrestler appeared on WWE and AEW programming in the same night was back on July 12 when Kelsey Heather made her AEW debut with a loss to Leyla Hirsch on Elevation, while appearing on a live RAW as one of “Lashley’s Ladies” in a segment with MVP and Bobby Lashley. Stewart would be the first wrestler to compete on both WWE and AEW programming in the same night since Heather didn’t wrestle on RAW.

Price took to Twitter this morning and commented on her NXT 2.0 match, writing, “Thank you guys for all the love and support [smiling face emoji] [purple heart emoji] seriously felt the love waking up to all the messages, comments, and tags. Thank you [folded hands emoji]”

