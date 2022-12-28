Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock battled the Iron Savages on the AEW Dark show from December 27.
Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him with a rucksack cannonball in the corner of the ring.
While speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, provided an update on his injury.
“It was good. Me and Bull had a match, BGU [Body Guy University] represented, unfortunately, that’s the business and things happen. The way that I moved my leg, I did it to myself, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s no big deal. Things happen. I have an MRI getting scheduled and we’ll figure that out and we’ll be good to go. Originally, we thought it was just the MCL. Went to the doctor and they said it might also be the meniscus, which if it is, might need surgery. Even that’s not too bad of a recovery. All in all, could be worse. There’s no pain, that’s a good thing, but that probably means it’s pretty messed up [laughs].”