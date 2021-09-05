AEW did an angle during Saturday’s Dark episode where Julia Hart was pulled from the Women’s Casino Battle Royale after she was attacked by Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill.

There’s no word yet on why she was actually pulled from the bout.

BREAKING: #AEW doctors won’t clear @TheJuliaHart to compete in tomorrow's Casino Battle Royale due to the injuries from this attack by @NylaRoseBeast and @Jade_Cargill earlier on #AEWDark. pic.twitter.com/AwJMFzCNX6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

The names confirmed for the match includes Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, a surprise entrant, and Skye Blue.

AEW holds the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.