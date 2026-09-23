Bryan Keith is hoping to bring a familiar theme song back to AEW and ROH.

Keith has long used Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” as his entrance music on the independent wrestling scene, with the song becoming closely associated with the Texas native. Keith originally began using the track through his connection to the Houston-based Swishahouse music label.

During his early appearances for AEW and ROH, Keith was also able to use “Still Tippin’” as his entrance theme. However, the song was eventually replaced.

Speaking during an appearance on Knockouts and 3 Counts, Keith revealed that he is pushing to get the track back for his AEW and ROH appearances.

“Man, I’m pulling for it hard,” Keith said. “When I first got there, I had it a couple of times but I’m pulling for it…”

Keith has not wrestled for AEW or ROH in recent weeks. His most recent match for the company came during an ROH taping in August.

His last match on AEW television took place in May 2026, when he challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International Championship.