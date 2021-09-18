Impact Wrestling has reportedly offered a contract to indie star Masha Slamovich.

As noted earlier at this link, Slamovich is one of the names working the Impact tapings in Nashville this weekend, which includes the Knockouts Knockdown special event.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Slamovich competed in a high-profile match at the tapings, and was offered a contract immediately after the bout, in the ring and in front of the crowd. There’s no word yet on if she accepted it.

Slamovich appeared on this week’s AEW Dark episode, losing to Hikaru Shida. She also worked the recent NWA EmPowerrr event in the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet. She worked two Impact tapings back in June 2019, losing to Jordynne Grace and current Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok, and has also worked for CHIKARA, CZW, GCW, House of Glory, and WSU, among others.

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings.

