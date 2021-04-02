A new match and appearances have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT UK Prelude special during WrestleMania 37 Week.

It was announced during today’s NXT UK show that Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie will team up to face NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn at Prelude.

Emilia is the new WWE ring name for 20 year old Millie McKenzie. It was reported back in February that WWE had signed McKenzie, and that they had high hopes for her with plans for a run at the top of the women’s division. She worked a few matches for the brand in 2018, but now she’s returned. Today’s NXT UK show saw McKenzie interrupt a KLR promo with a message about how she’s back from traveling and training, and is ready to beat the best. McKenzie promised that their paths will cross soon, and that led to Dawn running out for an attack. Dawn and KLR were about to double team McKenzie until Satomura made the save, taking both of the heels out. The tag match was later confirmed for Prelude.

McKenzie played a central role in the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media last year as she spoke out about the abusive relationship she had with former NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks. It was believed that McKenzie did not sign with WWE sooner because Banks was with the company. It was reported back in February that McKenzie now feels comfortable working with WWE as Banks and others who faced “#SpeakingOut” allegations were released last summer.

As seen in the video below, McKenzie was interviewed after the show and asked about her return.

“I’m glad to be back, I’ve been away for a while. Had some rest, been watching the girls and now we’re doing great, and I’m so excited to see what the future holds,” she said.

It was also announced that Prelude will feature appearances or promos by Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid, Ilja Dragunov and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Devlin will be in action later that night at NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two as he faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a Title Unification Ladder Match.

NXT UK Prelude will air next Thursday at 3pm ET on the WWE Network. The event was previously taped at the BT Sports studios in London, England, where the weekly NXT UK shows are taped.

Stay tuned for more on NXT UK Prelude. Below is the current card, along with the video of McKenzie and a few more related shots:

NXT UK Title Match

Rampage Brown vs. WALTER (c)

Heritage Cup Title #1 Contender’s Match

Noam Dar with Sha Samuels vs. Tyler Bate with Trent Seven.

The winner will earn a future title shot from Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid.

Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

Promos or appearances by Ilja Dragunov, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid, and more

