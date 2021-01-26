Indie wrestler Rickey Shane Page recently spoke with Fightful Select and told a story about how his recent match with former WWE Superstar JTG got very violent. The match took place on November 22 in Westville, NJ for the Violence X Suffering promotion at their Eternal Atake pay-per-view on FITE, which you can order here.

Page noted that JTG was willing to go above and beyond for their match, and was easy to work with. JTG actually came to Page before the match and suggested that they use light tubes and other weapons that you might not expect from the former Cryme Tyme member. JTG ended up getting the win in the match.

Page also told a few more interesting stories, including how he served as Ethan Page’s “toy mule” to get action figures across the border. He also mentioned that he thinks Canadian indie star Jody Threat would be wrestling on TV right now if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.