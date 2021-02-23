Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brooke Havok suffered a torn ACL during her match against Leyla Hirsch.

It was taped last Wednesday for this week’s edition of AEW Dark, which airs on AEW’s YouTube channel. As it stands right now, there is no timetable for her return.

Brooke most notably in a match against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on the January 26 episode of AEW Dark. She’s also part of the Nightmare Family.