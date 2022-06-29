A new title match has been announced for the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against Leila Grey at Blood & Guts.

The match was made after Cargill’s manager, Stokely Hathaway, issued a press release on Cargill demanding an Open Challenge at Blood & Guts. Khan responded and said he was forwarding the contract to the AEW locker room. He then announced Grey vs. Cargill after Grey answered the challenge.

Grey has worked 14 singles matches and 1 tag team match since debuting with AEW in March 2021, and she has been on the losing end of all 15 matches. She has not wrestled for AEW since coming up short against Serena Deeb in her 5 Minute Rookie Challenge on the March 4 edition of Rampage. Before that she lost to Marina Shafir at the March 3 Dark tapings, which aired on March 22. Those are her only AEW matches for 2022 so far. The 33-0 Cargill is coming off her successful title defense over Willow Nightingale on the AEW Rampage Road Rager episode on June 17, and her win over Anna Jay at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tomorrow’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

* Forbidden Door fallout

* Christian Cage will speak

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Leila Grey

* Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on this week’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. Below are the tweets from Khan and Hathaway:

Ok, you’re on, sir.

I'm forwarding that contract that you just emailed to me to the entire locker room now. Fortunately I'm a night owl. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022

Per the request of @AmericanTopTeam,@orangecassidy vs @OfficialEGO Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live On @TBSNetwork Tomorrow Night

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT Thank you to everyone worldwide who supports @AEW and pro wrestling! See you all Tomorrow Night on TBS at #BloodAndGuts!

