Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack

Several fans and one WWE Legend took to Twitter after this week’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW and gave negative feedback to how WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels sold the RKO and punt kick from Randy Orton.

This week’s RAW closing segment saw Orton drop Michaels with the RKO, then quickly deliver a punt kick. The criticism came quick on social media, over how Shawn barely sold the moves from Orton’s arsenal, and was back up on his feet as the show went off the air.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley commented on how Michaels quickly recovered.

He wrote, “An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????”

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush also reacted, noting that the 2008 version of The Heartbreak Kid would’ve sold the punt kick into next month.

“2008 Shawn would have sold this punt until next month..,” Rush wrote in a tweet that was deleted some time this afternoon.

It appears Rush has deleted his entire account.

As noted in our original report on the RAW angle with Michaels, Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Michaels may have teased an appearance at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view for the match. Stay tuned for updates.

Below is the full tweet from Bully Ray, along with video from the RAW segment:

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

