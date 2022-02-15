A former WWE writer and two wrestlers have dismissed a recent report on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

It was reported over the weekend, via a PWInsider Q&A session, that McMahon “doesn’t think anything is wrong” with the WWE product as the company made a billion dollars last year. The report noted that Vince pushes and presents what he likes and wants, and nothing else makes a dent in that vision, which is why WWE shows are presented the way they are, and that’s why nothing will change any time soon, if ever.

In an update, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz responded to the headlines and dismissed the whole idea of Vince thinking everything is perfect with the company.

“Lmfo seeing this,” Gewirtz wrote. “Number of creative meetings I’ve been in with Vince: over 1000. Number of times he said: Everything looks perfect, I literally have nothing to add and am completely satisfied, now who wants a hug: 0”

Natalya responded and seemingly agreed with Gewirtz, writing, “You’re a wise man.”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also responded to Gewirtz and wrote, “Pop!!”

You can see the full tweets from Gewirtz, Natalya and Bully below:

