AEW puts a match called the Casino Gauntlet on its biggest cards, and nobody in the arena thinks money is riding on the result. The name is set dressing, borrowed from a deck and a wheel the way wrestling has borrowed carnival language for a century.

The actual gambling business reached wrestling much later, and it came in through the front office rather than the locker room. That routing is not an accident of who knows whom. It follows from one fact about the product: a promotion writes its finishes, so no regulated sportsbook will price them.

Take that fact seriously and the familiar question changes shape. Asking which wrestlers have teamed up with casinos turns into a question about paperwork, because in wrestling the document that decides what a performer may sell is a contract with the company, not a league gambling policy.

WWE Tried To Get Its Finishes Onto A Betting Board In 2023

CNBC reported on March 8, 2023 that WWE had opened talks with state gambling regulators about legal wagering on high-profile matches. The report named EY as the firm brought in to secure results so they could not leak, the method accounting firms have long used for award-show envelopes.

The mechanics reached into the creative process. Executives proposed locking finishes months in advance, and wrestlers would not learn who was going over until hours before the bell. Michigan, Colorado and Indiana were the states named, and the company had already registered with the Indiana Gaming Commission.

WWE also had a precedent ready. Oscars betting is accepted in some states, and executives pointed at it. The comparison had an obvious gap, which CNBC noted: award results are known to a few people early, but nobody writes them.

The report drew out the wider consequence too. Clear a wrestling market and the same logic would sit under any guarded script, including a character death held back by a television drama. Nothing in wrestling’s history had ever asked a regulator to treat a writers’ room as a source of verifiable fact.

The Answer Came Back From Two Directions

Regulators closed the first door. The Colorado Division of Gaming said it had not considered the idea at any point, and cited a statute that forbids wagers on events with fixed or predicted outcomes, the Academy Awards included. Massachusetts put it in one line: “The WWE is not an approved sports league.”

Michigan’s answer was procedural rather than moral. Its board only takes catalog requests from licensed operators, not from a promotion, and no operator had made one.

Operators then closed the second door on their own. Asked at a conference whether he wanted WWE wagers, BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt answered “NFW!”, and FanDuel told CNBC two days later that it was highly unlikely ever to take such a bet.

The trade body put the shared objection plainly. The American Gaming Association told CNBC that “both regulators and operators must have confidence in the integrity of the competitions,” which a company that scripts its own results cannot offer on any terms a rulebook recognizes.

That second refusal is the durable one. A statute can be amended in a session. An operator’s appetite for a market that pays little and invites every fixing headline in the business is harder to move, and WWE has announced no state that took the proposal up.

Without A Priced Market, The Contract Is The Only Rulebook

In sports that carry real betting markets, the rules aim at the competitor, because the competitor can move a number. Wrestling has no number to move. Nothing in gambling regulation reaches a performer whose result was decided in a writers’ room.

What reaches them instead is the promotion. WWE demonstrated the reach in 2020 when it restricted talent from earning on third-party platforms, and the reason given was ownership: the character and the likeness belong to the company, so anything sold through them runs past the office first.

AEW drew the line in a different place. Tony Khan told a media scrum he had no plans to stop wrestlers monetizing outside the company, while naming the case that would trouble him.

Khan said he would question a wrestler who “tries to get a Pepsi sponsorship under their twitch [identity] and not as a wrestler,” then added that “for the most part, I support people going onto Twitch and monetizing that platform.” Two promotions, one question, two answers, and neither of them came from a gaming regulator.

What A Licensed US Online Casino Actually Is

A sportsbook and an online casino are separate licenses covering separate products. A sportsbook prices events that other people decide. An online casino runs house-banked games whose math the operator sets in advance: slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker.

That second category is where a wrestling brand can actually land, and it is built state by state. Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania license operators individually and run their own approval chains, so a game clears an independent testing laboratory and then the state board before it reaches a lobby. Players must be 21 and inside state lines, rechecked by geolocation each session.

Which licensed operators sit in that category, and what each one carries, is the ground PlayUSA covers under US online casino real money.

The distinction decides which door is open. A license to run games of chance is not a license to take a bet on a wrestling match, and the 2023 talks failed precisely because WWE was knocking on the second one while its brand was already welcome at the first.

Two Doors Into That Category, And Only One Runs Through The Office

WWE walked through the first on July 15, 2025. Fanatics Betting and Gaming took an exclusive multi-year license to produce and distribute WWE-themed online casino games, and this site carried the announcement with the games set for Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in time for SummerSlam on August 2 and 3.

Ari Borod, chief business officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, called the arrangement “a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership,” which already ran to e-commerce, licensed merchandise and digital shows.

Note what that deal did not need. Nobody in the locker room signed anything. Performers appear because the promotion owns the marks and the likenesses and negotiated once on behalf of all of them, which is also how named superstars ended up inside a branded slot released in March 2026.

The second door is personal, and it tends to lead offshore. Gable Steveson, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic wrestling champion and a former WWE signee, joined the betting brand 1win as a global ambassador, in an announcement Yahoo Finance carried on April 3, 2026 that described marketing activations, appearances and social posts. The same piece placed the brand’s markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The nearest US equivalent sat one step away from the ring. FanDuel sponsored The Pat McAfee Show from 2021, while McAfee was also working WWE television, and the show left that deal early when he moved to ESPN in 2023.

The arrangement Who signed it What the wrestler supplies Where it reached players Fanatics license, July 2025 WWE, as the rights holder Name and likeness, inside the company’s deal Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania 1win ambassador role, April 2026 Gable Steveson, personally Appearances, activations, social posts Asia, Latin America and Africa, per the announcement FanDuel show sponsorship, 2021 The Pat McAfee Show, not WWE Broadcast time on a program he controlled Wherever that sportsbook held a license Proposed match wagering, 2023 WWE, working with EY The finish itself, withheld until showtime No state approved it

Those middle entries describe one limit from four angles. A promotion sells the roster’s images, an individual sells attention, and neither transaction hands over the asset a sportsbook would actually pay for, which is a result nobody has written yet.

What Wrestlers Would Trade If A Regulator Ever Said Yes

The commercial freedom described here is a by-product of being unbettable, and it would not survive the change. Approve a market on a scripted result and everyone who knows the finish becomes an insider, with the machinery that follows insiders close behind: disclosure duties, prohibited-bettor lists, limits on which brands a performer may front.

WWE’s own pitch conceded as much before anyone objected. Keeping wrestlers ignorant of their finishes until hours before the bell is not a storytelling preference. It is an integrity control, drafted into the proposal because the proposal could not work without one.

Readers who want to watch which states move next can pick up the shorter updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VisitPlayUSA, where US market coverage lands between the longer pieces.

So the honest version of the original question has a narrow answer. Wrestlers reach casino products mostly through the company that owns their characters, and the handful of personal deals on the public record attach to a name rather than to a finish.

A fan who opens one of these games for the entrance music and the artwork is buying entertainment, so the amount belongs on the table before the first round rather than after a bad one. Help for problem gambling in the United States runs through 1-800-GAMBLER.

Image Source: unsplash.com