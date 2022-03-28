The wrestling world has joined the world in reacting to the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.
Rock made a G1 Jane joke regarding Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as she lost her hair due to alopecia. After initially laughing, Will looked over at his wife and noticed she was upset so he got up and slapped Rock in the face before sitting down and telling Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.
Wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions.
did CHAOS PROJECT win any weird little naked gold man statues at the #Oscars tonight or what
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022
oh someone got smacked at the show?
then CHAOS PROJECT definitely should’ve been there winning weird little naked gold man statues cause we do that a lot https://t.co/iWDnJ1zMw1
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022
I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock… pic.twitter.com/MHC4uU0q04
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 28, 2022
Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022
#JerichoAppreciationSociety #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9p1z9g4dA
— “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (@TheAngeloParker) March 28, 2022
. @RealWillSmithFP has obviously been watching @RealKingRegal on #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage #Oscar pic.twitter.com/zN0q91gxzB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2022
Chris rock going to have to move in with his aunt and uncle in LA now to get away from all this riffraff #oscars
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022
SPOILER FREE @AEW #Dynamite RECAP!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EbQlQeUBV8
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022
Woke up from a long slumber to see that the Fresh Prince assaulted Chris Rock on a live broadcast 😳😳 yowza.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 28, 2022
Of course I did. #BratSlap@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/qhcjiXf3x2
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 28, 2022
Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022
Not gonna argue that… https://t.co/LCPTR0HCLZ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 28, 2022
.@chrisrock call me, I know how it is. pic.twitter.com/44rFLkodFF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2022
Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022
If I slapped Chris Rock, he would be out for 6-8 weeks…just sayin
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 28, 2022
Strong”No SELL” by Chris
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 28, 2022
Welp, if you took an exit poll of pro wrestlers & stuntmen/stuntwoman just on this clip on if this is “real or not”…I’m pretty sure I know what they would say. lol pic.twitter.com/XqrtCGGSFe
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 28, 2022