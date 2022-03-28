The wrestling world has joined the world in reacting to the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars.

Rock made a G1 Jane joke regarding Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as she lost her hair due to alopecia. After initially laughing, Will looked over at his wife and noticed she was upset so he got up and slapped Rock in the face before sitting down and telling Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

Wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions.

did CHAOS PROJECT win any weird little naked gold man statues at the #Oscars tonight or what — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022

oh someone got smacked at the show? then CHAOS PROJECT definitely should’ve been there winning weird little naked gold man statues cause we do that a lot https://t.co/iWDnJ1zMw1 — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022

I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022

Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022

Chris rock going to have to move in with his aunt and uncle in LA now to get away from all this riffraff #oscars — NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022

Woke up from a long slumber to see that the Fresh Prince assaulted Chris Rock on a live broadcast 😳😳 yowza. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 28, 2022

Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022

Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022

If I slapped Chris Rock, he would be out for 6-8 weeks…just sayin — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 28, 2022

Strong”No SELL” by Chris — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 28, 2022