Colt Cabana was reportedly expected to be released by AEW until wrestlers spoke up for him.

As noted back in late May, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been speculation within AEW that Cabana’s absence was related to his former best friend, AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Observer noted at that time how Cabana was earmarked for the new ROH brand, and that he was signed to a new AEW contract, which was pushed by AEW Executive Vice Presidents and current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. It was also noted then that while Cabana worked ROH Supercard of Honor XV, he had not been at any of the AEW tapings since he signed the new contract.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that while Cabana is still technically signed to AEW, talent were told that this wasn’t always going to be the case. As far back as March, there were rumblings from AEW talent over how there was a bit of an internal uproar over the idea that AEW was not planning on renewing Cabana’s contract.

There were people on the AEW roster who initially assumed that this was due to the contentious relationship (or lack thereof) between Colt and Punk, but in the months that followed, some of those assumptions were changed due to the lessened focus on The Dark Order in general, and due to how the company parted ways with Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels.

Numerous AEW talents reportedly caught wind of Cabana’s contract not being renewed several months ago. Multiple talent then voiced their displeasure and went to bat for Cabana as he is extremely popular backstage, both from his work at AEW and outside of the company. Since those wrestlers went to bat for Cabana, he ended up working the ROH Supercard of Honor event on April 1, where he defeated Blake Christian.

It was noted that Cabana is almost never at AEW TV tapings, if at all, and he hasn’t been booked to compete in some time. It was believed around mid-April that Cabana was re-signed as a part of Tony Khan’s ROH brand, which is the aforementioned deal that was pushed by The Young Bucks.

Cabana remains on the AEW roster page as of this writing. He has not wrestled for AEW since teaming with Angels for a loss to The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dark in March, which was taped on March 4. Before that he’d just worked one other AEW match in 2022, and that was a six-man match with Angels and Evil Uno. They came up short against Brandon Cutler and The Young Bucks at the Dark tapings on March 3. Cabana’s last Dynamite appearance was the loss to Bryan Danielson on the Thanksgiving episode on November 24.

Cabana signed his first AEW contract in February 2020 after working several dates starting in 2019. He eventually became a member of The Dark Order. Cabana has worked dates for WrestlePro and Freelance Wrestling, among others, while away from the AEW ring. He’s also hosting his Art of Wrestling and Wrestling Anonymous podcasts at ColtCabana.com.

There’s no word yet on when AEW will book Cabana again, or if he will work the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23.

