Walker Stewart is staying with New Japan Pro Wrestling while also expanding his work with AEW.

The play-by-play announcer announced that he has signed a contract extension with NJPW, where he will continue working a full-time schedule. Stewart will also remain involved with STARDOM while making limited appearances for AEW.

Stewart recently called the action on an episode of AEW Collision, leading to some speculation about his status moving forward. In announcing his new deal, Stewart confirmed that he already has several AEW appearances lined up for the remainder of 2026, with additional dates expected in 2027 on a per-appearance basis.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed an extension of my contract with NJPW! I’ve been very lucky to watch NJPW continue to grow and improve upon itself year after year since my debut with the company in 2023, and I am very lucky to continue my journey waving the lionmark banner,” Stewart wrote.

He then addressed his involvement with AEW.

“If you’re a fan of American wrestling, I’m also happy to report that I will be making limited appearances with All Elite Wrestling, with a few appearances confirmed for the rest of 2026 and more to come in 2027.”

Stewart stressed that his work in Japan will remain his primary focus despite the additional AEW opportunities.

“My Japanese schedule will remain full-time, as I still feel there is so much left for me to be a part of in the world of Japanese wrestling,” Stewart wrote.

“But this newfound opportunity to contribute (on occasion) to the finest western wrestling organization – it’s a fantastic feeling to know I’ll be in service to fans of every style. I hope to bridge gaps between fans of one organization to invest in all three, and more.”

Stewart closed by thanking all three promotions for allowing him to continue working across the companies.

“I’m very grateful to both NJPW, STARDOM and AEW for allowing these partnerships. Proud to re-sign with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, to continue my work with STARDOM, and to make good on a limited schedule with All Elite Wrestling.”