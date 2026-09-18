Walker Stewart has provided more details on his new NJPW contract and how frequently fans can expect to hear him on AEW programming.

As previously reported, Stewart recently signed a contract extension with NJPW, where he will continue serving as an English-language commentator alongside Chris Charlton. He will also remain with Stardom while making occasional appearances for AEW.

Speaking with Self Made Pro Wrestling, Stewart revealed that his NJPW and Stardom agreements are both full-time deals. His new NJPW contract runs through January 2029, while his Stardom deal is in place through June 2027.

Stewart’s work with AEW is on a per-appearance basis, and he said fans can expect to hear him on the company’s programming approximately once or twice per month.

When announcing his NJPW extension earlier this week, Stewart noted that he already has several AEW appearances lined up for the remainder of 2026, with additional dates expected in 2027.

Stewart most recently worked commentary for an episode of AEW Collision earlier this month.