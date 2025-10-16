Congratulations are in order for a happy pro wrestling couple.

Women’s wrestling star Killer Kelly and fellow pro wrestling star Myron Reed have announced via social media that they have gotten engaged to be married.

At a Wrestling REVOLVER show, the two actually had a wedding ceremony that took place in front of a live crowd.

This time, it is for real.

“Killer Goat said HELL YES,” Kelly wrote via X as the caption to a photo of the happy couple kissing.

Our best wishes to the happy couple.

