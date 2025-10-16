Congratulations are in order for a happy pro wrestling couple.
Women’s wrestling star Killer Kelly and fellow pro wrestling star Myron Reed have announced via social media that they have gotten engaged to be married.
At a Wrestling REVOLVER show, the two actually had a wedding ceremony that took place in front of a live crowd.
This time, it is for real.
“Killer Goat said HELL YES,” Kelly wrote via X as the caption to a photo of the happy couple kissing.
Back in September, the couple made a similar announcement. We reported the following on September 10 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com:
TNA Wrestling stars Myron Reed and Killer Kelly have gotten engaged to be married, and they did so in a venue where the entire world could see.
At the Wrestling REVOLVER: Clean Slate independent pro wrestling event this past Saturday night, September 6, 2025, in Clive, Iowa.
It was actually Killer Kelly who got down on one knee and proposed to Reed in the middle of the ring in front of the live crowd in attendance.
Reed said yes.
Following the show, Reed surfaced via social media to reply to a fan who responded to footage shared by the Wrestling REVOLVER promotion of the proposal by telling Reed and Kelly they should have a wrestling wedding.
Myron Reed wrote back, “Don’t put that type of mojo on our special day.”
Killer Kelly, real name Raquel Lourenço, is a former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion, while Myron Reed is a former original member of The Rascalz, and has won a host of titles and championships across a number of noted pro wrestling promotions in North America and internationally.
