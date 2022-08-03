AEW’s Shawn Spears and former WWE & Impact star Cassie Lee are expecting their first child together.

Spears and Lee took to social media today to announce that they are expecting. Lee posted a video of her pregnancy reveal to Spears with the ultrasound image, and captioned it with, “Can’t wait to meet you [baby bottle emoji] [pregnant woman emoji] [hatching chick emoji] [heart emoji]”

Lee and Spears received congratulatory messages in the comments from numerous wrestling stars, including Big E, Gail Kim, Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Natalya, Tay Conti, Becky Lynch, Grayson Waller, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Lee’s former tag team partner Jessica McKay, among others.

Lee and Spears began dating around 7 years ago. They tied the knot in August 2019.

Spears is currently working for AEW while running the Flatbacks Wrestling school in Florida with Matthew Clement (fka Tyler Breeze). Lee and McKay announced back in late April that they were stepping away from in-ring action.

