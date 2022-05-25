Wrestling couple “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott have tied the knot.

Scott took to Twitter today and posted two photos from their wedding in Las Vegas.

“Reader, I married him,” she captioned the post with.

Bailey and Scott have dated for a few years now, and were engaged to be married back in November 2020.

Bailey is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, while Scott appears for various promotions, usually working as a commentator these days.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the photos from the ceremony:

Update: I am really really happy rn 💕 — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 24, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.