Wrestling couple “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott have tied the knot.
Scott took to Twitter today and posted two photos from their wedding in Las Vegas.
“Reader, I married him,” she captioned the post with.
Bailey and Scott have dated for a few years now, and were engaged to be married back in November 2020.
Bailey is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, while Scott appears for various promotions, usually working as a commentator these days.
Below are the photos from the ceremony:
Update: I am really really happy rn 💕
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 24, 2022
Reader, I married him. pic.twitter.com/wm800aMEYb
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 25, 2022
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) May 25, 2022
