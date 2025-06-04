Former WWE NXT talent Priscilla Kelly — better known to fans as Gigi Dolin — raised concern among the wrestling community this week after sharing a disturbing message on Twitter/X.

In a post that has since been deleted, Kelly wrote, “Maybe I should just kms? Don’t worry I’ll be face down ass up in the casket for you guys.”

The alarming message quickly sparked widespread concern and support online. Following its removal, Kelly issued a second statement, attempting to provide context for her earlier remarks.

“I tweeted out of hurt. I was being dark and sarcastic, not literal—but I understand it landed heavy,” she wrote. “Getting mocked and sexualized when you’re trying to rebuild something you love breaks a piece of you. I’m not broken. But I’m also not bulletproof.”

Kelly continued, “Like most of you, I’m doing the best I can and my top priority right now is being creative, improving every day and having fun in wrestling again.”

That follow-up post was also later taken down.

Kelly, who was part of the NXT faction Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne, was released from WWE earlier this year. Since her departure, she has remained vocal about her desire to continue wrestling and reignite her love for the sport.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, support is available. Call or text 988 in the U.S. to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.