Inducted by LWO4Life

Very few people could say they were in the NFL, very few people could say they were on the Raiders when the Raiders were the baddest boys in the NFL. But John Layfield can say that. From Sweetwater, Texas, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) would start his career as what he was, a true rough and rugged Texan who’d fight anyone. From being Justin Hawk Bradshaw, to being a member of the Acolytes as just Bradshaw, then the Acolytes changing to the Acolytes Protection Agency (APA), Bradshaw was always portrayed as the toughest man Texas has ever produced. And backstage, he lived up to that reputation, though it appears he gained a bit of a bully image.

Bradshaw would go about his career as a good guy, usually, ironically, being paid to protect people. But then opportunity knocks. It’s so funny because usually wrestlers are just themselves turned up to 15, and it was now Bradshaw’s turn to be himself. Adding his real first name and last name to his wrestling name, John Layfield would be known to all wrestling fans as John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL. When reflecting on this period, I hear so many people say, I hated JBL so much, but man, he entertained me. JBL would start to push the boundaries of all things, race, politics, and he was unapologetic.

The Wrestling God

As a career-long brawler, when JBL proclaimed he was a wrestling god, I was laughing at the absurdity. To me, JBL was a brawler, and a wrestling god would be Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, not JBL. But that’s the beauty of the JBL character. JBL didn’t have to be anything he said he was. You see, in a time when Fox News dominated all TV ratings, George Bush tied Texas and the Republican Party together in knots, JBL represented an era when all news wasn’t necessarily real news. And aside from actual wrestling, what is pro-wrestling if it’s not bending the truth?

Few understand the business so well that they can basically be themselves and get over. When you don’t have to dress differently than when you came to the arena to cut a promo, I’d say you’ve mastered wrestling. The connection between character and actual person is very sensitive. Many times, the character you play overtakes the actual person, see Hogan, Hulk… but in JBL’s case, he turned his character into himself. It’s a rarity that only the greatest have mastered. A few I can think of are CM Punk, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and maybe Randy Orton. But the list of those who turned themselves into the gimmick is very, very small.

Moving the Business

For JBL, the biggest contribution he made to the business was winning the title from Eddie Guerrero and losing to John Cena. You see, the JBL reign represented a transition in wrestling. Eddie Guerrero was the champion, but he felt he couldn’t hold the title for long due to the pressure of drawing large crowds. Of course, he was drawing big numbers in the US Southwest, but the pressure he put on himself might have been too much. Enter JBL. After recently turning heel and adapting his JBL persona, it appeared JBL was just a character created to challenge and lose to Eddie. Vince was famous for doing this, creating tailor-made monsters for his babyface to defeat. But something odd happened. JBL hit something unexplored at the time.

Leveraging that JBL was a Fox News guest, WWE leaned into his Wall Street background. With SmackDown being on UPN at the time, with a high minority and youth audience, the character of JBL was not just a great heel for Eddie Guerrero but for the roster. It became a perfect opportunity to create a monster heel, so that eventually a new, younger babyface can beat. WWE took a chance; instead of building Eddie as Vince would normally do, he had JBL win the WWE title in controversial fashion, and then, defend that title against all the fan favorites. On a show built around a more urban audience, the champion was a big Texan who made millions on Wall Street, driving a limo, and roughing up the crowd’s favorites. And man, did that gamble pay off.

The Champ

JBL’s reign as SmackDown champion was the longest in the history of that show until AJ Styles broke that record (I’m sure we’ll be writing about him in the Hall of Fame soon). JBL was built as almost unbeatable. Forget the big bully tactics he used throughout his career. JBL was straight-up cheating. It felt unbeatable, a huge brawler who then just would cheat to keep his title. He successfully defended his title from Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Kurt Angle, Big Show, and even the Undertaker. He formed his own faction, the Cabinet, which helped him cheat as well. The big heel was fully built up; all that was needed was a new babyface to dethrone him. Enter John Cena.

Cena was fresh off his US Title reign and was the hottest babyface in the company. For WrestleMania 21, you can see that the WWE was going in a new direction. Both Triple H and JBL were both wrestlers from the 90’s, both debuting in WWE in 1996 as cartoon gimmicks and evolving through the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era as top heel champions. And ironically, both their challengers for their titles were from the Class of 2002, Batista and John Cena. In Cena’s case, he was representing a complete change in the business. He embraced Hip-Hop culture, but he wasn’t Black, he had a title belt that spun, he wore throwback jerseys and Pump Reeboks. Cena was the perfect champion to bring WWE into a new era. And at WrestleMania 21, John Cena defeated JBL, ending JBL’s reign, and the changing of the guard was complete.

The Last Run

After losing the title, JBL started to wind down his career. He had a good US title reign and started to work in commentary, where he excelled. He was used to get Rey Mysterio’s title reign over, and lost to Rey in a retirement match. Of course, JBL lost because of his back problems from years in the ring. JBL would return after 1 year part-time, getting involved in angles, and then in 2008, he’d return full-time. Though he was in a match challenging Randy Orton for his WWE title, eventually his bigger contribution would be to challenge CM Punk for his World title. Having a series of matches with JBL helped Punk become a bigger babyface to the crowd. Then, finally, JBL had his last major angle.

Using the financial crisis of 2008, the WWE had an angle where Shawn Michaels needed money due to bad investments. This would lead to him needing JBL’s help and money. He’d be paid to help JBL win the World title from John Cena at the Royal Rumble. The plan backfired, and Cena retained. Then Shawn Michaels won a match to end his employment with JBL after Michaels’ wife punched JBL. After that, JBL won the Intercontinental title from CM Punk, completing his Triple Crown of winning the WWE, IC, and Tag Team titles, before losing it to Rey Mysterio in 25 seconds, then declaring his quits. JBL would finish his wrestling career that night and go full-time into commentary.

Retrospect

I can honestly say JBL was one of my favorite characters at the time of his run. Outside of wrestling, he’s done great things in Bermuda. Many rich people just move to areas and isolate themselves. It says a lot that JBL is investing on the island and he was honored by their government for his work with youth and youth sports. He’s still a huge supporter of the US military and their families, as it was his idea for WWE to have Tribute to the Troops for all these years. JBL is truly a person whom we can respect, and it’s my honor and privilege to induct JBL to the WrestlingHeadline/LOP Hall of Fame.