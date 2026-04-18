Inducted by LWO4Life

Southeastern Championship Wrestling might not be a place many people think would be the birthplace of one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, but in 1980, three wrestlers came together to form a faction that would dominate the wrestling world for the next decade. Tag Team Dennis Condrey and Randy Rose would feud with the team of “The Shadow” (Norvell Austin) and Brad Armstrong. After losing the territories tag team titles to Condrey and Rose, “The Shadow” turned on Armstrong, joining the newly crowned champions and starting a faction known as the Midnight Express. Using the “Freebird Rule,” Norvell Austin, Condrey, and Rose would defend that title. They legitimately loved dressing in black, driving fast black cars, and staying out all night long, and as they toured the territories, they won a lot of belts and earned a lot of money. But by 1983, it seemed the faction’s run was at its end. Each wrestler went their separate way, and eventually “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey would go to Mid-South Wrestling with Bill Watts. Not one to let a good gimmick expire, though, Watts asked Condrey to continue the Midnight Express, this time teaming him with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, and adding manager Jim Cornette. History was about to change forever.

The Midnight Express

From 1983 to 1987, the Midnight Express consisted of Eaton and Condrey, and managed by Jim Cornette. This was the peak Midnight Express. They quickly went into their legendary feud with the Rock N Roll Express, then followed up by going to World Class Championship Wrestling to feud with the Fantastics, and finally in 1985 they went to Jim Crockett Promotions, where they’ll settled of the rest of the decade. The Midnight Express were put back into their feud with the Rock N Roll Express, selling out house shows across the south. This feud helped boost them as the top heel tag team in the territory. This is why at Starrcade 1986, the Midnight Express were facing the Road Warriors in a scaffold match. This match would be legendary when Jim Cornette fell off the scaffold and busted his knees.

In March 1987, Dennis Condrey would leave JCP suddenly, leaving Bobby Eaton without a partner. Wanting to keep the Midnight Express momentum, new partners were suggested. Among the names, Tom Prichard was suggested, remember that name. Eventually Stan Lane, formerly of the Fabulous Ones was chosen, and he’d adopt the name “Sweet” Stan Lane, as well as talk in a radio voice. Lane replacing Condrey changed the team, and created a different dynamic which the audience can connect to.



The Face Run

While Bobby Eaton was popular with the audience, Condrey usually attracted the heat. Eaton was a quiet guy, so he needed a mouth piece like Cornette to get the audience to get the reaction that was desired. But with Lane, you now had a person who can play off Cornette on the mic, someone who was seen as cool by the audience. One year into their run, they were not only a top tag team, they were battling the top acts in JCP. Placed as tweeners, the Midnight Express were matched against the Road Warriors, the Steniers, and the Four Horsemen. By the end of 1987, the Midnight Express were now full blown faces, marked by when Randy Rose and Dennis Condrey did a run in to force the Midnight Express to confront the Original Midnight Express.

We are now at the point which Jim Crockett Promotions was bought by Turner Broadcasting, and would now be under new management. Condrey once again left, this time before the big Midnight vs. Midnight match. With the transition of JCP turning into WCW, things for the Midnight would be complicated. Though more popular than ever, The Midnight were facing mid-level teams like the Dynamic Dudes. Of course, there was only one solution, turn the Midnight heel. In 1988 The Midnight turned heel on the Dudes. This started a string of matched between the Midnight and many babyface teams. During this time they’d win and lose the Tag Team titles, but even more important, they started to to have conflict with Jim Herd who was hired to run WCW.

Finally in 1990, the Midnight Express left WCW for good. Lane and Cornette quit, and ever the professional, Eaton stayed in WCW and started to team with other wrestlers. In 1992, Jim Cornette started Smokey Mountain Wrestling. There Stan Lane and Jim Cornette created a new team, the Heavily Bodies, a team which Stan Lane teams with Tom Prichard. A full circle moment. And out of respect to the main team, I wouldn’t get into the attempts to reboot the team. Just know the team was so impactful, that reboots were to be expected.

I am so proud to induct the Midnight Express to the LOP Hall of Fame. This team changed tag team wrestling, by getting cheers as heels and becoming tweeners, the Midnight became that team who can work with anybody. If there was ever a deserving team, the Midnight Express are it!