Chris Park, better known to wrestling fans as Abyss, recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select about his current role in WWE and his future—or lack thereof—in the ring.

Park is featured in the upcoming WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction DLC pack, complete with his iconic “Janice” weapon and his classic entrance theme. These days, he works behind the scenes as a full-time WWE producer.

Although WWE has never officially announced his in-ring retirement, Park hasn’t wrestled in over six years, dating back to when he was hired by WWE in a backstage capacity.

“To answer quite frankly, I’m done,” Park told Sapp. “I don’t have plans to ever wrestle again.”

He added, “Never say never, but I don’t see it in the cards, and I don’t want it in the cards. I’m so happy with what I’m doing as a producer.”

Park noted that he hasn’t lobbied for any sort of on-screen role, but said he would be open to reprising his “Joseph Park” character on television if the opportunity ever came up.

Throughout the conversation, Park expressed genuine satisfaction with his current job, emphasizing how much he enjoys the creative side of WWE and the process of game planning matches behind the curtain.

He also shared that he came close to signing with WWE several times during the 2000s, and while he ultimately stayed elsewhere, he was always appreciative of their interest.