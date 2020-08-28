Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong have announced that their father, “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, has passed away. Bob Armstrong was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. His four sons: Brad, Scott, Steve and Brian “Road Dogg” James, all became wrestlers in their father’s footsteps. Bob’s wife, Vida Gail James, just passed away over the summer.

We here at Wrestling Headlines send our prayers and condolences to the entire family.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020