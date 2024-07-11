A Calgary legend was backstage at the AEW television taping this week.

All Elite Wrestling ran the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 for a live episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as matches taped for future episodes of AEW Collision and ROH On HonorClub.

PWInsider.com is reporting that pro wrestling legend and Calgary’s own Lance Storm was among those backstage at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the 7/10 AEW and ROH taping.

Lance Storm currently works as a producer and coach for TNA Wrestling.