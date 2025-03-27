Could WWE’s new partnership with TNA Wrestling be a sign that they are preparing to buy the company?

A legend from TNA’s past believes it’s possible.

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Life with Ben Veal podcast, Storm spoke about the ongoing WWE and TNA partnership, and how WWE could possibly be gearing up to buy TNA Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he feels the WWE and TNA partnership is great, mainly due to the fact that it can bring more eyeballs to TNA: “I think it’s great, especially for all the guys and girls that are with TNA at the moment because — TNA is hard to find over here, you have to have a certain subscription and everything, so I think this is going to help draw way more eyeballs to TNA, which is really good for these guys and girls. I mean, especially if they can interchange and go wrestle for NXT as well, as I say, this is the opportunity. Don’t piss it away because this opportunity might not come again, so take every advantage of it that you can.”

On WWE possibly preparing to buy TNA: “Is this is kind of a toe in the water [situation] to see how it can go and stuff? I’m sure WWE would love to buy TNA just for the library, you can have all the guys when they were in their prime with AJ and Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. You know, you have all these guys that were in the WWE now they can show on the library, especially being on Netflix as well now.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)