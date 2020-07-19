Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton of the Fantastics tag team, who recently announced his retirement from pro-wrestling, was admitted to the hospital earlier this morning and is said to be in poor condition. The update was provided by Fulton’s son Dillon Hines on Fulton’s official Twitter account.
Hines writes, “This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks!”
Fulton had been battling throat cancer, but issued a statement on his Facebook several months ago that he was cancer free. From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish him a speedy recovery.
This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hDIHfymcJw
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Slammiversary 2020 Results
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Rumor: IMPACT Attempting To Bring In Former TNA Names For Next Round Of Tapings
- Heath Slater Appears At IMPACT Slammiversary
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?