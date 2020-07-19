Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton of the Fantastics tag team, who recently announced his retirement from pro-wrestling, was admitted to the hospital earlier this morning and is said to be in poor condition. The update was provided by Fulton’s son Dillon Hines on Fulton’s official Twitter account.

Hines writes, “This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks!”

Fulton had been battling throat cancer, but issued a statement on his Facebook several months ago that he was cancer free. From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish him a speedy recovery.