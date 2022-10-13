The legendary Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie) is backstage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

It was noted by PWInsider that Rougeau is at Dynamite visiting as he lives in Canada, but it was revealed on Facebook that Rougeau is there with students from his Lutte Academie wrestling school in Montreal.

Rougeau noted on Facebook earlier this week that all 4 champions from the Lutte Academie 2022 camp were representing Canada at The Nightmare Factory in Atlanta earlier this week, as seen in the post below. Those wrestlers are Matt Black, Dylan Davis, Jeremy Prophet and Jessica Leary, who is married to Prophet.

Rougeau’s four students worked tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” tapings before Dynamite hit the air. Prophet and Leary faced Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford in the opener, while Black wrestled Frankie Kazarian in the second match, and Davis later teamed with Junior Benito for a match against Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. You can click here for full Elevation spoilers to air on Monday night. Two other talents from Rougeau’s school, Chantal Roy and Jesse V, were also brought to Dynamite.

Rougeau’s school noted on Facebook that AEW Producer and Nightmare Factory co-owner/trainer QT Marshall selected the students who would be flown to Atlanta and then back to Toronto for tonight’s tapings. It was also indicated that the wrestlers will be working Thursday’s AEW Rampage and Dark tapings, also from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

Rougeau began his career back in 1977, and has had runs with Stampede Wrestling, WWE and WCW, among others. Early on he teamed with his brother, Raymond Rougeau, as The Fabulous Rougeau, and was later known as The Mountie. Rougeau also teamed with PCO (aka Pierre Ouelett) as The Quebecers. He is a one-time former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a three-time former WWE Tag Team Champion. Rougeau retired for the third time back in 2018, teaming with his sons for the first and only time. In 2018 he also closed his original wrestling school in Montreal, which was launched back in 1998. As noted, he currently runs the Lutte Academie, which was opened not too long after.

Below are photos of Rougeau at Dynamite with Marshall, Lethal, Singh, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, William Regal, Billy Gunn, Justin Roberts, and Tony Schiavone, along with the other related posts mentioned above:

