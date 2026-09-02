Penta is heading to Mexico City for a WWE World Championship match against Roman Reigns.

On the August 31 episode of WWE Raw, Penta defeated his brother Rey Fenix in the finals of the tournament to determine Reigns’ next challenger. Both men had advanced through the tournament before meeting in the deciding match.

The highly praised bout has since drawn recognition from Tommy Dreamer, who called it WWE’s best match of 2026.

“Match of the year. It’s seriously the best match of 2026, which is a slew of insane matches,” Dreamer said on Busted Open on WWE Radio (full episode below). “And why I say that, it’s because it’s the most recent best match. Because honestly, if you were to write down the top 10 matches, you would have to be really, really pressed hard.”

Dreamer noted that several other recent WWE matches could also be included in the Match of the Year conversation.

“I know today’s the last day of August, but we still have three months to go, and to try to name three top matches off the charts, because we have been seeing so, so many across the board in professional wrestling,” he continued. “I mean, hell, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio was a match of the year candidate up until, what? The fatal four-way on Sunday could have been a match of the year candidate. Kendal Grey, Kelani Jordan could have been a match of the year candidate. However, it doesn’t pale in comparison to tonight’s match.”

Penta will challenge Reigns for the WWE World Championship on September 14, 2026, in Mexico City.

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