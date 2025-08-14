A pro wrestling legend has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Japanese pro wrestling legend and NJPW veteran Kota Ibushi signed on the dotted line for a contract extension with AEW.

“This was amazing! A turning point in my life,” Ibushi wrote as the caption to a video posted on Instagram, which shows him on a private jet. “I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet!”

Ibushi, 43, continued, “And I signed a two-year contract renewal.”

Kota Ibushi, one-half of The Golden Lovers duo with Kenny Omega, was announced along with Omega, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi as a team taking on The Death Riders team in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025, live from The O2 Arena in London, England.