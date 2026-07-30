Rhino is set to step back into an AEW ring during the company’s stop in his hometown of Detroit.

AEW held Dynamite at the Masonic Temple on July 29, with the venue also hosting a Collision taping on July 30. Ahead of the shows, the ECW legend made the media rounds to promote AEW’s return to Detroit.

Speaking with 101 WRIF (see video below), Rhino was asked what fans could expect from his appearance during the Detroit events, and he made it clear that he’s ready for action.

“I don’t know yet. I’m just gonna go there and Gore someone.”

Rhino then confirmed that he is scheduled to compete, while noting that plans in AEW can change at any moment.

“Yeah, yeah, I’m booked to wrestle so… but you never know.”

He also praised AEW’s unpredictable nature, saying that’s part of what makes the promotion exciting for both the talent and the fans.

“That’s what’s great about AEW. You show up there and you never know what’s gonna happen, but you’re definitely in for one heck of a show…”