A pro wrestling legend has been confirmed for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event scheduled for later this month.

Confirming our report from earlier today on social media was Tatanka, as the pro wrestling legend took to Instagram and released a statement confirming that he will be at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show from Tampa, Florida on May 24, 2025.

“Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE,” Tatanka wrote. “Next Saturday, May 24th, I will be attending WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event LIVE with my wife Michelle and our 2 sons, Joseph and Jeremiah Chavis!”

Tatanka concluded, “The Native American Dynasty Begins!”

Also advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock on 5/24 is the return of WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Make sure to join us here on 5/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Tampa, FL.