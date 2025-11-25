The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 42 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada in April of 2026.

But who will be getting inducted?

Thus far, Stephanie McMahon is the only confirmed 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, with the announcement being made by The Undertaker live during a WWE premium live event a couple of months ago.

Oh yeah, John Cena has been rumored to be the main event inductee for 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame, for whatever that is worth.

During a recent interview with celebrity-gossip media outlet TMZ (see full video below), former WWE Superstar and women’s wrestling legend CJ “Lana” Perry teased a future WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The tease came while she was speaking about signing a WWE Legends deal when Rusev made his return to the company earlier this year.

“Yes, I am a legend, I’m a bona fide legend,” Perry quipped. “No big deal. I know, I’m shocked too.”

Perry went on to explain how she found out about the news of the WWE Legends deal.

“I was shocked when they called me,” she continued. “My agent called me, from Paradigm, and I cried. I just couldn’t believe it. Now, I’m having fun with it. You’re gonna have to get used to it. On my way to the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Later in the interview, the past WWE Superstar formerly known as Lana killed rumors that she has retired from pro wrestling, while making it clear she misses performing and would absolutely entertain a return to WWE.

“I think when I said I was retired I was being very sarcastic,” Perry explained. “I would love to wrestle again, but I do believe that my money pocket and what I add the most value to wrestling companies is talking and promoting their talent. At the end of the day, we’re in the business of promotion.”

She added, “We’re in the business of selling tickets and promoting. That’s why Logan and Jake (Paul) are so good at what they do is because they know how to tell stories and they know how to promote and they know how to make it really entertaining. I believe I do well at those things. And Lana knows she can help Rusev.”

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)