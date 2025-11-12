A WWE legend has signed a new deal to return to the company.

During a recent interview with veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter, pro wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Jr. revealed that he has signed a new deal with WWE.

“I just re-signed with WWE,” the legendary Guerrero Jr. stated. “I’m putting together, helping out with their AAA show.”

Guerrero Jr. continued, “AAA is awesome, was always awesome. Lucha Libre, that’s where my family originated from. So I have a big love of Lucha Libre and just to see AAA under that WWE umbrella is pretty awesome.”

Chavo Guerrero Jr. also gave his thoughts on AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and him using spots popularized by the late Eddie Guerrero, and even referring to him as his father, on WWE programming.

“He always wanted to be a Guerrero,” Chavo said. “His dad’s Rey Mysterio, one of the best of all time, but he wanted to be like the Guerreros.”

He added, “So it’s pretty cool to see him actually trying to follow in those steps and kind of just using some lie, cheat, steal Guerrero-isms, it’s pretty cool to see.”

Watch tbe complete Chavo Guerrero Jr. interview with Bill Apter via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)