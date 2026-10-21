Jeff Jarrett has weighed in on the comedy spot involving Andrade El Idolo and Tommaso Ciampa during their match at the AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view, defending the segment against criticism that comedy has no place in professional wrestling.

During a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed the belief that comedy doesn’t draw money in wrestling, arguing that its effectiveness depends on the situation and how the audience responds.

“I mean, funny, don’t draw money is such a situational [concept]. I just don’t think you can paint it as…look, creative is subjective. Did you hear the reaction? They [the crowd] loved it.”

Jarrett acknowledged that the spot, which involved Andrade’s pants, wasn’t necessarily going to appeal to everyone. However, he pointed to the live crowd’s reaction as evidence that the segment accomplished what it was intended to do.

“So I just think—and I get it, to each his own. It’s [that sort of spot] not for everybody.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also brought up Mick Foley as an example of someone who successfully incorporated comedy into his matches without sacrificing his credibility as a serious performer.

“Mick Foley is very, very good at that. Pull a freaking sock out, get the pop and the Mandible Claw, and they go crazy.”

Jarrett noted that Foley’s ability to transition between comedy and serious in-ring action helped make those moments effective throughout his career.

“But you watch his matches when he was in his prime and he’d do that, but boy, oh boy, just keep the ball rolling.”

Andrade defeated Ciampa at AEW WrestleDream on October 17 to retain the AEW National Championship.